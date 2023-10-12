Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

