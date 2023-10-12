Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 4.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.93. 138,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

