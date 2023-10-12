Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 511 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 279,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,190. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

