Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.34. 705,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

