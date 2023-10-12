Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 372 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,836. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

