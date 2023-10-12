Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

