Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 297,194 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297,194 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Progressive worth $494,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Price Performance
PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 313,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
