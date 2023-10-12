Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 297,194 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297,194 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Progressive worth $494,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 313,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.