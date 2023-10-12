Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 90,028 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Textron makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Textron worth $441,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 1.4 %

TXT traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

