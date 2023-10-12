Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $294.23 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of W. R. Berkley worth $294,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,778,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,019,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,833. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

