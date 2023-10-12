Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amgen worth $226,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Amgen stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,850. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.