Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average is $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.