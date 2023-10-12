RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

CDW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.17. 107,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.27.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.