Core Alternative Capital Has $774,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $219.18. The company had a trading volume of 473,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day moving average of $195.61. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

