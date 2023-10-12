Core Alternative Capital Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

