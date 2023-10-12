RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 878,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,941. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

