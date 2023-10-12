Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $157.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

