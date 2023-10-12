Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Energies Stock Performance

Shares of TNRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Thunder Energies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Thunder Energies alerts:

Thunder Energies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. The company provided CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.