Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Energies Stock Performance
Shares of TNRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Thunder Energies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
