Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.32% of Gentherm worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 182.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $352,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

