Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Albany International comprises approximately 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Albany International were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,720. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

