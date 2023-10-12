BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. BRP accounts for 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.34% of BRP worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRP by 1,429.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $92.74.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

