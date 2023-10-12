Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Cut by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,942 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 3.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $33,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG remained flat at $36.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,838.50, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

