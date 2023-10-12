Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $147.18

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.18, but opened at $144.16. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $144.75, with a volume of 45,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.