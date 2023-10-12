Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.65. Beauty Health shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 265,777 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 over the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 460,192 shares during the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.