NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.94. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 51,493 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,626,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

