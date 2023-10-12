Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.88. Ford Motor shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 5,751,845 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

