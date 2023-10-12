LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.49. 284,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,217. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

