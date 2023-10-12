Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.58. Barclays shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 966,938 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BCS lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

