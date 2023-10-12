Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.10. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 55,593 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 13.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Stories

