Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $250.41

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $250.41, but opened at $235.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $231.18, with a volume of 77,240 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMR shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 11.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.03 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $6,948,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

