InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $24.14. InMode shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3,172,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

InMode Trading Down 21.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in InMode by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

