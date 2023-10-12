MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $452.73

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $452.73, but opened at $465.06. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $461.35, with a volume of 10,872 shares.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day moving average of $404.43.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.