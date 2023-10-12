Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $23.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 50,157 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.