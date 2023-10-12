Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $56.95

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.95, but opened at $58.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 273,685 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

