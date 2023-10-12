Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $36.55

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $37.40. Scholastic shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,498 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other Scholastic news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

