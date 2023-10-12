Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.68. Ambev shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,130,016 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

