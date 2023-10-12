Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.67. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 116,013 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock worth $5,199,246. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Warby Parker by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 160.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 148.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 299,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.