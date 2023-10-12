Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.67. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 198,203 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.