IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.40 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and $1.61 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

