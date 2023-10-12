Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 311,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,641. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

