First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 360.0% in September

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FGB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 5,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,643. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

