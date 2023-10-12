Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JBS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 215,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,280. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.