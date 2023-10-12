Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JBS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 215,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,280. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.