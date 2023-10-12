China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About China Mengniu Dairy
