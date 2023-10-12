China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

