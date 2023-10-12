The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,799 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 216,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 128,763 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,835 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

HYB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.43. 37,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

