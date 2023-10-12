Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Increases By 315.3%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 315.3% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 461.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $142.29 during trading on Thursday. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

