Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Rises By 314.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 314.4% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 15,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,329. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.95). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -9.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

