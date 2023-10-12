Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Grows By 305.0%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter worth $214,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 353,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Data I/O by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

About Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

