Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 6,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3683 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

