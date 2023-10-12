Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 6,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3683 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.