Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $14.50. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 45,323 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

