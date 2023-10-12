Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 107,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.