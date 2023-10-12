Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.35. 676,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,625. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

